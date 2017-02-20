|
|
Just take a look at leigh centurians fixtures from 2016 and you will see that they lost the opening fixture to batley then went on to thump Oldham then just edge london at home by 4 pts they then drew away at Bradford and followed that fixture with 8 point winning margins at home to Sheffield and away at Halifax, if you follow their fixtures throughout the season they found themselves in tight fixtures and fair enough they tonked a few teams but look how they breezed through the "8"s , so some of the gloom from us (me included) may be unwarranted and disrespectful of this division, just a thought.
Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:26 pm
kitche wrote:
A good thought though.
Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:39 pm
Leigh's 2016 results:https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/2016-fixtures-results/
If my quick count is right teams got within 10 points of them 12 times in their 23 championship fixtures.
The two teams who have pushed us close have won their other games. There's clearly areas we need to improve on, but it's still early days.
I think some of the anxiety is a hangover from last season, when a sense of anticipatory despondency set in. Every time we win, 2016 gets buried a bit more deeply. Also, while London and Rochdale pushed us hard, ultimately we held on when last year we invariably crumpled in an exhausted heap or just capitulated. Now let's do Oldham - we owe them one after all!
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:36 pm
We're a full time team being run on an SL basis.
I have massive respect for all the other clubs in our division but IMO we have one chance to get out of this situation.
We need to kill everyone.
Kill them.
Kill them dead.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:22 pm
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
We're a full time team being run on an SL basis.
I have massive respect for all the other clubs in our division but IMO we have one chance to get out of this situation.
We need to kill everyone.
Kill them.
Kill them dead.
Goose. The thread title is Perspective, not lose all Perspective as in your case.
Forgive the analogies, but I know we have so far just shot Bradford in both bum cheeks, yanked off London's bell end and kneecapped Rochdale.
Rugby League is reckoned to be undergoing an existential crisis in this country. We are right to take a more humanitarian approach at this early wintry stage of the season. We can aim to eviscerate and disinter our opponents and scoff their remains in our new gourmet pies when the weather is warmer, the pitches are faster and drier (except in Gtr Manchester).
So
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 5:01 pm
kitche wrote:
Your observation is a timely one for me at least. Its easy to say Rovers should be hammering all and sundry but as we are seeing Championship clubs are no mugs. They are battle-hardened and want Rovers scalp. I actually see this as a positive because it will hopefully keep Rovers honest throughout the season.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 5:04 pm
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
We're a full time team being run on an SL basis.
I have massive respect for all the other clubs in our division but IMO we have one chance to get out of this situation.
We need to kill everyone.
Kill them.
Kill them dead.
Let's start with a revenge killing this weekend against Oldham Roughyeds!
Tue Feb 21, 2017 6:16 pm
Ref for us Gareth newer, he has being also super league ref, so may help speed PTB, and he hates holding down etc weather will play huge part but expect tough game
Tue Feb 21, 2017 6:39 pm
Paul_HKR wrote:
Your observation is a timely one for me at least. Its easy to say Rovers should be hammering all and sundry but as we are seeing Championship clubs are no mugs. They are battle-hardened and want Rovers scalp. I actually see this as a positive because it will hopefully keep Rovers honest throughout the season.
For me this is an accurate and realistic perspective
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 6:39 pm
Paul_HKR wrote:
Your observation is a timely one for me at least. Its easy to say Rovers should be hammering all and sundry but as we are seeing Championship clubs are no mugs. They are battle-hardened and want Rovers scalp. I actually see this as a positive because it will hopefully keep Rovers honest throughout the season.
This was us through 2015. Big SL club coming down. Huge payday for the Champ clubs. And an opportunity to knock you off your perch! A lot of the Champ teams will be tough to beat as we found out as did London. You will too. Trick is to keep going and then reinforce the team for the 8's. Something we failed to do really. Even tougher this year though with the emergence of Toulouse and the grit or Rochdale, neither Workington or Whitehaven had that last season.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
