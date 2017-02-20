WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Perspective

Perspective

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 5:11 pm
kitche User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:27 pm
Posts: 1149
Just take a look at leigh centurians fixtures from 2016 and you will see that they lost the opening fixture to batley then went on to thump Oldham then just edge london at home by 4 pts they then drew away at Bradford and followed that fixture with 8 point winning margins at home to Sheffield and away at Halifax, if you follow their fixtures throughout the season they found themselves in tight fixtures and fair enough they tonked a few teams but look how they breezed through the "8"s , so some of the gloom from us (me included) may be unwarranted and disrespectful of this division, just a thought.

