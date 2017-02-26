ThePrinter wrote: Having your training ground wiped out isn't an excuse it's a fact and one that no other team has had to deal with.



Nothing changed this season? We've conceded just 34 points compared to 100 points in the opening 3 fixtures but you're probably one of those that only think about attack so that's wasted on you.



That you can't see that improvement because we aren't racking up 40 points a week in attack shows you're the deluded one.



We're only conceding just over 11 points a game so far which is the lowest in the league. Granted only a few games in but for idiots to say no improvement just shows them up for what they they just because our attack isn't clicking yet.

Look at the teams Leeds have played - Saints with a very young half back and then two of the weakest sides in the league so you would expect us to not have conceded many points. Also no WCC to distract them which probably impacted the results for games two and three last year.What is worrying is they have scored less points than they did in the first three games - I didn't think it were possible to have a worse attack than we did last year but it seems we do?Winning isn't the only reason I attend games I want to be entertained by elite players exhibiting elite skills - that hasn't happened from Leeds for 18 months.