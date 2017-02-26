ThePrinter wrote: We didn't have structure or shape in 2015 (even with Sinfield) and we won a treble. It may not be a style some on here like but it proved very effective.

I think the off the cuff stuff masked a pretty good structure - plenty of times the ball went along the line until a gap appeared. Also the kicking to the corners or the in goal plenty of tries scored from very structured plays.What is lacking now is the skill and the ability to read the game - the support play is abysmal as is the ability to execute simple plays. A lot of 2015 was built on Aiton supporting Cuthbertson that will not happen in 2017 because Cuthbertson looks a one season wonder.