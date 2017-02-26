|
the training ground is the only valid excuse you made.
no structure, no shape nothing. macdermott has never been a good coach. ever.
a great man manager maybe but powell or wane is a coach. we are a shambles and everyone can see it but you
Sun Feb 26, 2017 1:04 am
tad rhino wrote:
We didn't have structure or shape in 2015 (even with Sinfield) and we won a treble. It may not be a style some on here like but it proved very effective.
23/08/2014
Sun Feb 26, 2017 1:06 am
fair point, but now we don't have sinfield, in fact we don't have a leader or organiser full stop, you have to have structure.
the attack is non existant. no dummy runners, no set plays, one man plays getting to, sometimes, a kick.
Sun Feb 26, 2017 1:14 am
But you're missing the point, At times in 2015 we didn't have Sinfield, and when he did play he didn't actually play that well IN THE REGULAR SEASON games......so no it's actually proof that we don't need this mythical structure/organiser for what we want to do.
23/08/2014
Sun Feb 26, 2017 1:18 am
so this side doesn't need an organiser.
right. absolute rubbish. never more did a side need an organising half back than this one
Sun Feb 26, 2017 1:33 am
Then why did theyblead the league so comfortably throughout 2015 without one who was either absent or playing averagely?
How many league games does anyone recall Sinfield playing well in in 2015?
23/08/2014
Sun Feb 26, 2017 4:44 am
ThePrinter wrote:
But you're missing the point, At times in 2015 we didn't have Sinfield, and when he did play he didn't actually play that well IN THE REGULAR SEASON games......so no it's actually proof that we don't need this mythical structure/organiser for what we want to do.
They always had Sinfield. He might not have being picked in the side that ran out, although that mistake was quite quickly put right, but regardless they always had Sinfield there.
Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:28 am
same with JP. on the field he was average but his influence on and off it was immense. this side is rudderless
Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:43 am
tad rhino wrote:
same with JP. on the field he was average but his influence on and off it was immense. this side is rudderless
Very true, and it works best if it comes from the players. I think McDermott has coached the defence pretty well but is winging it in terms of all the other aspects in the hope that leadership and cohesion develop naturally. Which will be fantastic if it works - a far better watch than wigan under wane, say - but will mean more of the same if it doesn't. I reckon he'll be given this season.
Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:54 am
ThePrinter wrote:
We didn't have structure or shape in 2015 (even with Sinfield) and we won a treble. It may not be a style some on here like but it proved very effective.
I think the off the cuff stuff masked a pretty good structure - plenty of times the ball went along the line until a gap appeared. Also the kicking to the corners or the in goal plenty of tries scored from very structured plays.
What is lacking now is the skill and the ability to read the game - the support play is abysmal as is the ability to execute simple plays. A lot of 2015 was built on Aiton supporting Cuthbertson that will not happen in 2017 because Cuthbertson looks a one season wonder.
