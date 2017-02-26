WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

 
Post a reply

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 1:01 am
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19707
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
the training ground is the only valid excuse you made.
no structure, no shape nothing. macdermott has never been a good coach. ever.
a great man manager maybe but powell or wane is a coach. we are a shambles and everyone can see it but you

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 1:04 am
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9533
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
tad rhino wrote:
the training ground is the only valid excuse you made.
no structure, no shape nothing. macdermott has never been a good coach. ever.
a great man manager maybe but powell or wane is a coach. we are a shambles and everyone can see it but you


We didn't have structure or shape in 2015 (even with Sinfield) and we won a treble. It may not be a style some on here like but it proved very effective.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 1:06 am
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19707
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
fair point, but now we don't have sinfield, in fact we don't have a leader or organiser full stop, you have to have structure.
the attack is non existant. no dummy runners, no set plays, one man plays getting to, sometimes, a kick.

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 1:14 am
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9533
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
tad rhino wrote:
fair point, but now we don't have sinfield, in fact we don't have a leader or organiser full stop, you have to have structure.
the attack is non existant. no dummy runners, no set plays, one man plays getting to, sometimes, a kick.


But you're missing the point, At times in 2015 we didn't have Sinfield, and when he did play he didn't actually play that well IN THE REGULAR SEASON games......so no it's actually proof that we don't need this mythical structure/organiser for what we want to do.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 1:18 am
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19707
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
so this side doesn't need an organiser.
right. absolute rubbish. never more did a side need an organising half back than this one

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 1:33 am
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9533
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
tad rhino wrote:
so this side doesn't need an organiser.
right. absolute rubbish. never more did a side need an organising half back than this one


Then why did theyblead the league so comfortably throughout 2015 without one who was either absent or playing averagely?

How many league games does anyone recall Sinfield playing well in in 2015?
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 4:44 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14737
ThePrinter wrote:
But you're missing the point, At times in 2015 we didn't have Sinfield, and when he did play he didn't actually play that well IN THE REGULAR SEASON games......so no it's actually proof that we don't need this mythical structure/organiser for what we want to do.


They always had Sinfield. He might not have being picked in the side that ran out, although that mistake was quite quickly put right, but regardless they always had Sinfield there.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:28 am
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19707
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
same with JP. on the field he was average but his influence on and off it was immense. this side is rudderless

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:43 am
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5709
tad rhino wrote:
same with JP. on the field he was average but his influence on and off it was immense. this side is rudderless


Very true, and it works best if it comes from the players. I think McDermott has coached the defence pretty well but is winging it in terms of all the other aspects in the hope that leadership and cohesion develop naturally. Which will be fantastic if it works - a far better watch than wigan under wane, say - but will mean more of the same if it doesn't. I reckon he'll be given this season.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:54 am
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14992
Location: On the road
ThePrinter wrote:
We didn't have structure or shape in 2015 (even with Sinfield) and we won a treble. It may not be a style some on here like but it proved very effective.


I think the off the cuff stuff masked a pretty good structure - plenty of times the ball went along the line until a gap appeared. Also the kicking to the corners or the in goal plenty of tries scored from very structured plays.

What is lacking now is the skill and the ability to read the game - the support play is abysmal as is the ability to execute simple plays. A lot of 2015 was built on Aiton supporting Cuthbertson that will not happen in 2017 because Cuthbertson looks a one season wonder.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Clearwing, Emagdnim13, gulfcoast_highwayman, leedsbarmyarmy, rodhutch, Sal Paradise, tad rhino, The Magic Rat, tigertot and 191 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,526,6661,28975,7874,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  














c}