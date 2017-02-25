WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:44 pm
Emagdnim13





I never said the issues were not there during the latter part of Sinfield tenure, but since his departure they are more pressing and it's the coach's job to fix that.

Yes we are only just into the first few games but all signs are pointing to the continuation of previous issues and problems, and not any visible change in tact.

I don't think he's a bad coach, I simply think he's been here a bit too long and now that coincides with a rebuilding phase that seems to be getting stretched out as long as possible for as cheap as possible.

My preference would be to sign a new coach,or at the very least a HB coach like Dunemann to work with sutty and Lilley ,for jjb to retire proudly and One of mags or burrow to be moved on for a new 7.

We need some new ideas and some new players to replace those hurtling towards 35+ with no heir apparent. If we don't Start looking now we will be back to bargain bin signings and hoping for a very lucky year just to make the 8.


Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:46 pm
sgtwilko





printer is 100% spot on. I would add some of the quotes going around would also be relevant under TS and Bluey whilst Sinfield and JP were running the team.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:51 pm
ThePrinter





Emagdnim13 wrote:
I don't think he's a bad coach, I simply think he's been here a bit too long and now that coincides with a rebuilding phase that seems to be getting stretched out as long as possible for as cheap as possible..


So we hire a new coach....:how does that change it from being done as "cheap as possible".....A new coach can't force GH to splash the cash.




Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:05 pm
Emagdnim13





Yet again, I never said it was the coach's fault he's in charge during a rebuild phase done cheaply / slow. Just that I think a new coach with new ideas might help shake things up a bit.
Same with the change in players I mentioned.

How long do you think BmD deserves to show he is still getting the best possible from the players after so many years in charge ? At what point would you consider it time to look for someone new ?


Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:29 pm
RHINO-MARK





ThePrinter wrote:
So we hire a new coach....:how does that change it from being done as "cheap as possible".....A new coach can't force GH to splash the cash.

Lets put it this way a Coach who matches what Powell does for e.g would get a lot more out if the squad we have & the likes of Moon Watkins Hall etc would get the service to do what they do best.
Now i agree 100% GH has to take some blame wrt recruitment but this team has needed shape & direction xsince Sinfield left they have'nt had it.
Thus far our Defence has improved albeit conceding some soft tries but with the ball we still rely on an off the cuff move from Parcell & some offloads as our main attacking strategy which the better teams in this league will shut down.
For 5 minutes last night i thought Burrow twice(1 for Halls try) & Mags put a couple of good kicks in but then reverted to type.
This squad lacks in quality that needs to be made up for with Coaching imo & Mc.D has run his course.
Hopefully we have a good year & he leaves on a high but the next stage of transition needs to be off the pitch as well as on it.


Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:48 pm
tvoc





Emagdnim13 wrote:
How long do you think BmD deserves to show he is still getting the best possible from the players after so many years in charge ? At what point would you consider it time to look for someone new ?


Amongst the reams of copy there are the odd nuggets worthy of recall such as this from September 2014:

'I agree next year is crucial and even if it goes well there's still a thought in my mind as to whether McDermott will have reached his 'shelf life' at Leeds by the end of 2015.'

So the answer to your question to this poster was apparently before McDermott presided over Leeds' worst season in a long, long while. Sound advice and a shame for the legacy it wasn't heeded.

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 12:02 am
ThePrinter





tvoc wrote:
Amongst the reams of copy there are the odd nuggets worthy of recall such as this from September 2014:

'I agree next year is crucial and even if it goes well there's still a thought in my mind as to whether McDermott will have reached his 'shelf life' at Leeds by the end of 2015.'

So the answer to your question to this poster was apparently before McDermott presided over Leeds' worst season in a long, long while. Sound advice and a shame for the legacy it wasn't heeded.


You might not want to dig up old posts as you once said if you were wrong about a certain something you'd leave this board forever.......whilst I wrong on my numbers, you then messed up yours also, so I'd keep shush if I was you John Wayne.

Your obsession with digging up my previous posts is duly noted....and quite worrying in the Mark Chapman/John Lennon kind of way.




Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 12:16 am
tad rhino






you made tons of excuses last season, 99% of them rubbish. nothing changes this season.
in your eyes we could be as good as 2015 soon.
talk about deluded

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 12:30 am
Look that's not enya



As a Saints fan I would happily swap McDermott for Cunningham.
c}