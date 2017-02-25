Emagdnim13 wrote: How many trophies or even good performances have been seen since Sinfield and Peacock left ?.

How many obvious holes in the team has he filled ?

Why can't he fix any of the issues that have plagued us since the start of life after said players ?.

Yes, the players have to take some responsibility and some of the efforts at times have been woeful but so does the coach.

Random dropping of performing fringe players for crocked favourite's, bizarre bench use, chopping and changing HB pairings weekly, sending away our best organiser and goal kicker, having no attacking structure week after week etc etc.

Every one knew where we were weak and it's lucky Golding and Parcell are playing well or we would be even worse off.

The fact is we need a goal kicking organiser at #7, one or both of jjb or Delaney needs to be moved on and we need to decide which of Mags,Burrow or Sutty will go as ATM we have too many 6s with broadly the same skill set.

We should be getting early good ball to our outside backs at pace, not flat passes at a standstill pace which kills players like Watkins and Moon.

How many chances has he had? 1 season, we didn't win anything in 2010 or 2013 when Sinfield and Peacock were running everything.Since the end of 2010??? Look at the different lineups for the 2009 GF and the 2015 GF.Last year was a write off, if anybody thinks it would be fine losing our preseason and training ground if Sinfield was still here is deluded.I'm not for second saying he hasn't performed as well as possible....but name one coach that has? We're talking about 3 rounds of a season where we've still won 2 out 3......and yes people may not like it but 2016 you just can't take as normal because of the preseason.But these issues were there in previous years when Sinfeild was doing ALL the coaching???So when players play well it's pure luck and all on those players.....when players play sh*te it's because of McDermott....got it.This could be copy and pasted from February 2015......you know when Sinfield was coaching the team.