|
Sal Paradise wrote:
Intimating does suggest we are there or close!! but semantics is your way of avoiding having to say yes that is what I said.
Sal Paradise in making stuff up shocker!
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
MAKE-UP-O-METER TABLE 25-02-17
--------------------------------------------
Sal 1 point
Gotcha 1 point
loiner81 wrote:
Sal Paradise in making stuff up shocker!
Only on SouthStander can you say "patience may be needed" and then be accused of saying we are already there.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
23/08/2014
Sat Feb 25, 2017 5:04 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
Only on SouthStander can you say "patience may be needed" and then be accused of saying we are already there.
Yep and it's always one of the same few posters, who still persist even when their mistake's been pointed out to them by multiple posters over several pages.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:21 pm
Very unusual last night Leeds played for a long period in the second half with 9 backs on the field and only two props, could this be a winning formula?
Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:43 pm
no its macdermotts crackpot approach
Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:47 pm
tad rhino wrote:
no its macdermotts crackpot approach
The same crackpot that has won 3 GF's, 2 CC's, 1 WCC and 1 LLS???
Meanwhile all us on SouthStander have won how many of those trophies???
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
23/08/2014
ThePrinter wrote:
The same crackpot that has won 3 GF's, 2 CC's, 1 WCC and 1 LLS???
Meanwhile all us on SouthStander have won how many of those trophies???
How many trophies or even good performances have been seen since Sinfield and Peacock left ?.
How many obvious holes in the team has he filled ? Why can't he fix any of the issues that have plagued us since the start of life after said players ?.
Yes, the players have to take some responsibility and some of the efforts at times have been woeful but so does the coach.
Random dropping of performing fringe players for crocked favourite's, bizarre bench use, chopping and changing HB pairings weekly, sending away our best organiser and goal kicker, having no attacking structure week after week etc etc.
Every one knew where we were weak and it's lucky Golding and Parcell are playing well or we would be even worse off. The fact is we need a goal kicking organiser at #7, one or both of jjb or Delaney needs to be moved on and we need to decide which of Mags,Burrow or Sutty will go as ATM we have too many 6s with broadly the same skill set.
We should be getting early good ball to our outside backs at pace, not flat passes at a standstill pace which kills players like Watkins and Moon.
Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:07 pm
spot on. some people live in the past though
Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:21 pm
wadbrough52 wrote:
Very unusual last night Leeds played for a long period in the second half with 9 backs on the field and only two props, could this be a winning formula?
Anyone have an idea why we had 9 backs on? It absolutely bewildered me
Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:30 pm
Emagdnim13 wrote:
How many trophies or even good performances have been seen since Sinfield and Peacock left ?.
How many chances has he had? 1 season, we didn't win anything in 2010 or 2013 when Sinfield and Peacock were running everything.
Emagdnim13 wrote:
How many obvious holes in the team has he filled ?
Since the end of 2010??? Look at the different lineups for the 2009 GF and the 2015 GF.
Enagdnim13 wrote:
Why can't he fix any of the issues that have plagued us since the start of life after said players ?.
Last year was a write off, if anybody thinks it would be fine losing our preseason and training ground if Sinfield was still here is deluded.
Emagdnim13 wrote:
Yes, the players have to take some responsibility and some of the efforts at times have been woeful but so does the coach.
I'm not for second saying he hasn't performed as well as possible....but name one coach that has? We're talking about 3 rounds of a season where we've still won 2 out 3......and yes people may not like it but 2016 you just can't take as normal because of the preseason.
Emagdnim13 wrote:
Random dropping of performing fringe players for crocked favourite's, bizarre bench use, chopping and changing HB pairings weekly, sending away our best organiser and goal kicker, having no attacking structure week after week etc etc.
But these issues were there in previous years when Sinfeild was doing ALL the coaching???
Emagdnim13 wrote:
Every one knew where we were weak and it's lucky Golding and Parcell are playing well or we would be even worse off.
So when players play well it's pure luck and all on those players.....when players play sh*te it's because of McDermott....got it.
Emagdnim13 wrote:
The fact is we need a goal kicking organiser at #7, one or both of jjb or Delaney needs to be moved on and we need to decide which of Mags,Burrow or Sutty will go as ATM we have too many 6s with broadly the same skill set.
We should be getting early good ball to our outside backs at pace, not flat passes at a standstill pace which kills players like Watkins and Moon.
This could be copy and pasted from February 2015......you know when Sinfield was coaching the team.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
