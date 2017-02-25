ThePrinter wrote:
Only on SouthStander can you say "patience may be needed" and then be accused of saying we are already there.
Yep and it's always one of the same few posters, who still persist even when their mistake's been pointed out to them by multiple posters over several pages.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Barrie's Glass Eye, duke street 10, Fully, Gotcha, Keef Jr, leedsbarmyarmy, leedsnsouths, loiner81, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, Maverick Rhino, nottinghamtiger, ploinerrhino, RhinoDav, Sal Paradise, scott-the-red, tenerifeRhino, The Ghost of '99, ThePrinter, WF Rhino and 281 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}