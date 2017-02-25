ploinerrhino wrote:

Thursday will be messy for sure , we have no structure . Everyone knew we needed an organising Stand off or Scrum Half . The pack seems lightweight and our tactic of taking 2 points when it would have been our 4th set of six on their line and them cream crackered beggared belief . We are lightyears away from Cas and Wigan plus Wire when Brown plays . Hull despite not being great will probably be 4th . The only improvement from last season is fitness and attitude and that only takes you so far . I was hoping for 5th place because of the poor standard of Super league now it is more likely 6th or 7th . The loss to a poor Saints team was a good indicator to that . No way should a club as big as Leeds not be challenging for top four (and no i do not believe we have a devine right to win everything) .