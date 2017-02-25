Personally i think we are way off top 4 as long as this Coaching regime remains in place.
As it stands we are back to where we were before Powell took over in that we need a clear out some quality signings & our very best u19's getting games/Coached & intergtated ready for a challenge in 12mths time.
As it stands we are back to where we were before Powell took over in that we need a clear out some quality signings & our very best u19's getting games/Coached & intergtated ready for a challenge in 12mths time.