Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:40 am
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 606
Personally i think we are way off top 4 as long as this Coaching regime remains in place.
As it stands we are back to where we were before Powell took over in that we need a clear out some quality signings & our very best u19's getting games/Coached & intergtated ready for a challenge in 12mths time.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:41 am
tenerifeRhino Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Nov 29, 2011 1:09 pm
Posts: 293
ploinerrhino wrote:
Thursday will be messy for sure , we have no structure . Everyone knew we needed an organising Stand off or Scrum Half . The pack seems lightweight and our tactic of taking 2 points when it would have been our 4th set of six on their line and them cream crackered beggared belief . We are lightyears away from Cas and Wigan plus Wire when Brown plays . Hull despite not being great will probably be 4th . The only improvement from last season is fitness and attitude and that only takes you so far . I was hoping for 5th place because of the poor standard of Super league now it is more likely 6th or 7th . The loss to a poor Saints team was a good indicator to that . No way should a club as big as Leeds not be challenging for top four (and no i do not believe we have a devine right to win everything) .


We need to take those two penalty points when on offer as we have no one to kick conversions. So we are losing a massive amount of points.

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:45 am
ploinerrhino Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Apr 02, 2013 7:26 am
Posts: 771
Just can not agree , it is a desperate tactic that shows how quickly and how far we have declined and sends out a bad message to the opposition . In my opinion the only time this season we should have gone for two was at Saints with 50 seconds to go in the first half .

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:51 am
tenerifeRhino Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Nov 29, 2011 1:09 pm
Posts: 293
ploinerrhino wrote:
Just can not agree , it is a desperate tactic that shows how quickly and how far we have declined and sends out a bad message to the opposition . In my opinion the only time this season we should have gone for two was at Saints with 50 seconds to go in the first half .


I completly agree with you mate it really does show how far we have fallen, that even with players like Watkins,Hall, Briscoe and Moon we are not confident enough to go for it.

But the way we are at the moment with no attacking structure or kicker we need to get points on the board and hope we can hold out.

We never get the 6 points so two penalties is as good as a try.

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:59 am
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9523
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Sal Paradise wrote:
I think second paragraph suggests you are intimating a return to the 2015 style?


I suggest that'll be the target, not that we are close, not that we are there.

For the few who therefore can't understand how I can on a seperate thread pick Leeds for a top 4 finish then....

2016 Regular season points scored

11 - Wigan - 455
12 - Leeds - 404

Wigan had the 2nd lowest scoring attack last regular season, were consistently in the top 4 because they weren't conceding many.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
c}