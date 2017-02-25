|
RHINO-MARK wrote:
10 minutes 1st half & 15 mins tops 2nd half we looked a threat but that wont be anywhere near good enough against better teams.
It was refreshing to see an attacking kicking game for all of 5 minutes but then we stood off went flat & looked devoid of ideas.
Also our last try was from a blatant fwd pass but their 1st was from a blatant obstruction the Ref was poor all night & im surprised it didnt kick off.
Still dont see us troubling the top 4 we need fresh faces & ideas on/off the pitch.
That last try had three blatant passes. I agree above, that although maybe better overall over 80, it was still yet again a lucky win, and that's two weeks on trot lucky. We seem really just reliant on our one man Parcell, who is way above his team mates. Just like the end of last year, reliant on one man who saved the season.
Bigger tests next two weeks. I said before Leigh game, the first five games were the tests to people's opinions. Four out of five wins is where the optimists would have expected, based on those fixtures, three out of the five is where the rest expected (those tipping just above bottom four), and two would be even worse than last year and gone backwards. We could still end up with four, doubt it, but let's see next two weeks.
Sat Feb 25, 2017 7:15 am
It says much about the game when there are almost as many posts about the Cas v Warrington game as there is about the Leeds game.
Pretty grim stuff between two very average sides - I am unsure as to how the standard will improve.
\the defence for the first and last Salford tries was appalling as for the attack the last try came off 2/3 forward passes.
The worry for me was they didn't look fit a number were blowing after 10 minutes including Ward against a quick side I think they would have really struggled. Good performances from Parcell, Keinhorst and Golding the rest distinctly average.
Awin is a win but 2015 style it isn't - next week should be a good gauge of how long McDermott has in charge.
Sat Feb 25, 2017 7:23 am
ThePrinter wrote:
Having sorted both attack and defence from where they were last year at this very early stage of the season was probably a big ask. We're looking good on the defensive front and have clearly spent a lot of time on it, perhaps too much and not enough on attack.
If our attack does start clicking and producing it's going to look like us in 2015, not a structured style akin to Wigan or Saints. That play what you see style we produced in 2015 isn't easy and will take time to get back to, even in 2015 we only saw it in short bursts in games in the early part of the season. Whilst brief, that 10-15 minutes when we came from behind to take the lead vs Leigh looked more like the old version and what we want to do. Just have to produve it for longer in games. We are still getting to know our new hooker, our FB is inexperienced and McGuire is only just back in and will need march fitness so whilst the attack has been disappointing it has only been 2 games and patience may be needed.
Given the circumstances of what happened last year then getting League points early is important so wouldn't be surprised if they're taking a 'safe' approach early doors and trying to grind some wins out.
I think second paragraph suggests you are intimating a return to the 2015 style?
Sat Feb 25, 2017 7:25 am
Gotcha wrote:
Bigger tests next two weeks. I said before Leigh game, the first five games were the tests to people's opinions. Four out of five wins is where the optimists would have expected, based on those fixtures, three out of the five is where the rest expected (those tipping just above bottom four), and two would be even worse than last year and gone backwards. We could still end up with four, doubt it, but let's see next two weeks.
Hang on just a moment. I'm an optimist, I tipped us to squeeze into the top 4. I stand by that. But no way on god's earth would away defeats at saints and/or cas come as a surprise, let alone in the early season.
Thursday could get messy if we're not a lot better, granted. But it's winnable and we should target it.
Sat Feb 25, 2017 7:57 am
Clearwing wrote:
Hang on just a moment. I'm an optimist, I tipped us to squeeze into the top 4. I stand by that. But no way on god's earth would away defeats at saints and/or cas come as a surprise, let alone in the early season.
Thursday could get messy if we're not a lot better, granted. But it's winnable and we should target it.
Hang on a minute there actually. The ones predicting Leeds to finish top four had us above Saints and Cas, how can they be expecting that if expecting losses against them. I agree harder games, hence why I said the majority (those outside the top four and sneaking in the eights) would have expected three wins, with probably losses to Saints and Cas.
I was talking more about the fixtures. Last year we lost to Saints away, check, beat Hull KR away (Leigh replaced), check, beat Salford at home, check, lost away to Cas, lost at home to Catalans. So as I said, three wins would be where the majority expect, those that believe top four must have expected four out of those fixtures otherwise there wouldn't possibly be enough in it to finish top four, and two would be a repeat of last year. Four wins is still on, so a good indicator of whether there is improvement or not. I have a sneaky feeling that Cas might just be a little too over confident come Thursday, and push things they may not usually do.
