RHINO-MARK wrote: 10 minutes 1st half & 15 mins tops 2nd half we looked a threat but that wont be anywhere near good enough against better teams.

It was refreshing to see an attacking kicking game for all of 5 minutes but then we stood off went flat & looked devoid of ideas.

Also our last try was from a blatant fwd pass but their 1st was from a blatant obstruction the Ref was poor all night & im surprised it didnt kick off.

Still dont see us troubling the top 4 we need fresh faces & ideas on/off the pitch.

That last try had three blatant passes. I agree above, that although maybe better overall over 80, it was still yet again a lucky win, and that's two weeks on trot lucky. We seem really just reliant on our one man Parcell, who is way above his team mates. Just like the end of last year, reliant on one man who saved the season.Bigger tests next two weeks. I said before Leigh game, the first five games were the tests to people's opinions. Four out of five wins is where the optimists would have expected, based on those fixtures, three out of the five is where the rest expected (those tipping just above bottom four), and two would be even worse than last year and gone backwards. We could still end up with four, doubt it, but let's see next two weeks.