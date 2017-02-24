10 minutes 1st half & 15 mins tops 2nd half we looked a threat but that wont be anywhere near good enough against better teams.

It was refreshing to see an attacking kicking game for all of 5 minutes but then we stood off went flat & looked devoid of ideas.

Also our last try was from a blatant fwd pass but their 1st was from a blatant obstruction the Ref was poor all night & im surprised it didnt kick off.

Still dont see us troubling the top 4 we need fresh faces & ideas on/off the pitch.