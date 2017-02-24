WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 4:38 pm
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1346
rhinos21 wrote:
Don't understand the situation with baldwinson. He supposedly trained really well then impressed for Fev, even got a mention pre saints and then he barely got on and is now out on loan again.

clearly either a player not wanted, or has a had a slight injury worry but nothing worth mentioning, a good game at Fev and he may be back in contention. or he may just walk. and would anybody blame him.

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 5:05 pm
leedsnsouths
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1040
rollin thunder wrote:
clearly either a player not wanted, or has a had a slight injury worry but nothing worth mentioning, a good game at Fev and he may be back in contention. or he may just walk. and would anybody blame him.


He made his debut like 4 years ago, I know he spent a year in NZ but surely he should be at least a regular bench player by now. The worry is that these other talented forwards that are coming through like Smith and Oledski get the same treatment.

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:52 pm
craigizzard
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3686
With Leeds unable to score points, worth noting that Zak Hardaker is killing it for Castleford. One try and two assists in the first half, including a near length of the field break and pass.

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:54 pm
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1346
Appalling first half with the ball in hand, Salford showing how it's done, running hard from depth with angles we run sideways give it to a stationary player who then try's to push through the defenders, not good enough, and our lack of ideas is a coaching issue.

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 9:49 pm
Ferdy
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2010 4:02 pm
Posts: 5630
Location: pudsey
craigizzard wrote:
With Leeds unable to score points, worth noting that Zak Hardaker is killing it for Castleford. One try and two assists in the first half, including a near length of the field break and pass.


They have been good cas, if Hardaker had stayed at Leeds I would hazzard a guess we wouldn't be getting this level of performance from him. They have creative halfs and a coach
If your not cheating, your not trying. Barrie Mcdermott

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 9:52 pm
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4861
Location: Hill Valley
Zak was very good. There was never any doubt about his ability and i was pretty sure this would be what we would see from him in that Cas team.

Could be a difficult night next Thursday on current form.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:00 pm
craigizzard
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3686
Ferdy wrote:
They have been good cas, if Hardaker had stayed at Leeds I would hazzard a guess we wouldn't be getting this level of performance from him. They have creative halfs and a coach


Nice hands for the last try too. Amazing what a couple of months with a halves coach can do.

Cas have been good going forward, we might get some joy down Gale and Eden's side if we can actually construct an attack down there. Wire without Hill, Ratchford, Currie, Gidley - think they'll be comfortably the best team in the league when they're back.

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:02 pm
Jrrhino
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jul 01, 2015 9:54 pm
Posts: 212
Another patchy performance from us tonight I think we were probably the better team tonight and deserved the win but we are not taking enough chances we created 4 or 5 breaks that's weren't finished tonight Watkins had a couple, Parcell and burrow and Keinhorst and we didn't come up with a try, but a wins a win and hopefully we improve as season goes on.MOT!!!

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:46 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 939
Really weird game. I really felt we were comfortable for most of it but just didn't kill it off. In patches we showed what we can do with the ball, especially with numbers flooding the ruck area.

Golding good defensively, Ormandroyd good in decent minutes, Keinhorst outstanding and very encouraging to see Ward acting like an extra pivot,

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:46 pm
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 603
10 minutes 1st half & 15 mins tops 2nd half we looked a threat but that wont be anywhere near good enough against better teams.
It was refreshing to see an attacking kicking game for all of 5 minutes but then we stood off went flat & looked devoid of ideas.
Also our last try was from a blatant fwd pass but their 1st was from a blatant obstruction the Ref was poor all night & im surprised it didnt kick off.
Still dont see us troubling the top 4 we need fresh faces & ideas on/off the pitch.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
c}