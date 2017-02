Ferdy wrote: They have been good cas, if Hardaker had stayed at Leeds I would hazzard a guess we wouldn't be getting this level of performance from him. They have creative halfs and a coach

Nice hands for the last try too. Amazing what a couple of months with a halves coach can do.Cas have been good going forward, we might get some joy down Gale and Eden's side if we can actually construct an attack down there. Wire without Hill, Ratchford, Currie, Gidley - think they'll be comfortably the best team in the league when they're back.