RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 12:46 pm
William Eve User avatar
ThePrinter wrote:
I alluded to the 2015 style of play, not form guide. Happy to point out your failings again. If I said we'll execute that style as well as we did in 2015 then you'd have a point but I didn't.

So you don't believe Leeds will finish in the Top 4 then?

RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:49 pm
Mullally, Handley, Baldwinson & Delaney included in Featherstone 19 man squad this weekend.

RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 3:01 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
Even to intimate that style is where they are heading is a falsehood based on the tangible evidence of the two games we have seen so far and that has been said?


I said we'd like to be heading in that particular direction.

Not that we were
Not that we're close

People need to read what's actually been written instead of what they can twist it to for the sake of their side of an argument.
RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 4:10 pm
Frosties. wrote:
Mullally, Handley, Baldwinson & Delaney included in Featherstone 19 man squad this weekend.


That would suggest that Ormandroyd probably keeps his place for tonight's game.

RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 4:15 pm
Don't understand the situation with baldwinson. He supposedly trained really well then impressed for Fev, even got a mention pre saints and then he barely got on and is now out on loan again.

RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 4:28 pm
Neruda User avatar
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
That would suggest that Ormandroyd probably keeps his place for tonight's game.


yep, McDermott confirmed that in his interview yesterday

RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 4:38 pm
rhinos21 wrote:
Don't understand the situation with baldwinson. He supposedly trained really well then impressed for Fev, even got a mention pre saints and then he barely got on and is now out on loan again.

clearly either a player not wanted, or has a had a slight injury worry but nothing worth mentioning, a good game at Fev and he may be back in contention. or he may just walk. and would anybody blame him.

RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 5:05 pm
rollin thunder wrote:
clearly either a player not wanted, or has a had a slight injury worry but nothing worth mentioning, a good game at Fev and he may be back in contention. or he may just walk. and would anybody blame him.


He made his debut like 4 years ago, I know he spent a year in NZ but surely he should be at least a regular bench player by now. The worry is that these other talented forwards that are coming through like Smith and Oledski get the same treatment.

RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:52 pm
With Leeds unable to score points, worth noting that Zak Hardaker is killing it for Castleford. One try and two assists in the first half, including a near length of the field break and pass.

RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:54 pm
Appalling first half with the ball in hand, Salford showing how it's done, running hard from depth with angles we run sideways give it to a stationary player who then try's to push through the defenders, not good enough, and our lack of ideas is a coaching issue.
c}