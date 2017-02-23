WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

 
Post a reply

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:47 am
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14986
Location: On the road
loiner81 wrote:
:shock: Wow, where was that enthusiasm in 2015 Sal?

Like Mark says, no one's said that.

You don't have to copy William all the time you know. You are allowed your own opinion once in a while.


Unlike you I don't have an issue pushing my own thoughts - I don't feel compelled to push the club line.

A few offloads doesn't signal a return to the style of play of 2015 - that is obvious to most, the fact it isn't to you is a tangible example of why the only people who take you seriously are the mods who are looking for an opportunity to terminate the crap you post. :D
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:06 am
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3046
Why do you always get so aggressive when your opinion is questioned Sal? There's really no need for it.

Anyway... read these slowly then think before you post again.

RHINO-MARK wrote:
Sal- Nobody has said we are close to the attack of 2015 all that was posted was the Printer thinks we will try to return to that style of attack it was an opinion on style of play not that we are there or will emulate it.


ThePrinter wrote:
Saying we'll need patience and saying "if" our attack clicks couldn't be more obvious indicators of saying we're not close.


ThePrinter wrote:
I didn't say we're close, in fact I said it'll take patience so everything you're written is nonsense.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:09 am
Backwoodsman Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 911
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
Sal Paradise wrote:
Unlike you I don't have an issue pushing my own thoughts - I don't feel compelled to push the club line.

A few offloads doesn't signal a return to the style of play of 2015 - that is obvious to most, the fact it isn't to you is a tangible example of why the only people who take you seriously are the mods who are looking for an opportunity to terminate the crap you post. :D

The achievements of the 2015 squad was remarkable . Unfortunately for a whole host of reasons ,the current squad is possibly the weakest we have had in recent years. Even the most biased supporter with his or hers rose tinted rhinos glasses can see that.
How we have arrived at this situation is fascinating to say the least.

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:39 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8533
Location: LDZ
Leeds by 20+ tonight
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:48 am
Fozzysalforddevil Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Feb 20, 2014 2:34 pm
Posts: 609
Could anyone be so kind to tell me best place to park street name/postcode please?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: althommo, Fozzysalforddevil, Lord Magoon, Seth, TheButcher, WF Rhino and 198 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,525,2741,96475,7814,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  














c}