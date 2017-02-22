WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 3:52 pm
tvoc
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22086
Anyone who cares where ThePrinter thought and predicted Leeds would end up in 2017 can check out his entry of the 30th Jan here: viewtopic.php?f=17&t=601590&start=60

Of course that won't effect in any way shape or form how visiting fans are welcomed by some particularly protective board members.

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 3:55 pm
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 589
tvoc wrote:
Anyone who cares where ThePrinter thought and predicted Leeds would end up in 2017 can check out his entry of the 30th Jan here: viewtopic.php?f=17&t=601590&start=60

Of course that won't effect in any way shape or form how visiting fans are welcomed by some particularly protective board members.

Nowhere in that quoted post on the previous page did he say we'll finish top 4 but thanks for bringing up a completely different thread.
Last edited by RHINO-MARK on Wed Feb 22, 2017 3:59 pm, edited 1 time in total.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 3:59 pm
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 589
Golding
Briscoe
Watkins
Moon
Hall
Sutty
Mags
Singleton
Parcell
Garbutt
Ablett
Jjb
Ward

Burrow
Cuthbertson
Keinhorst
Ormanroyd/Mullally
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 4:39 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4804
tvoc wrote:
Anyone who cares where ThePrinter thought and predicted Leeds would end up in 2017 can check out his entry of the 30th Jan here: http://forums.rlfans.com/viewtopic.php? ... 0&start=60

Of course that won't effect in any way shape or form how visiting fans are welcomed by some particularly protective board members.

Agreed.

Other clubs fans do seem to be met with fury and outrage simply for expressing an opinion, or in this instance, disagreeing with one of this forums Top 4 predictors this season.

If alluding to the prospect of the return to a 2015 form guide isn't also alluding to the prospect of a Top 4 finish, then WTF else is it alluding to?

Factoring in the Top 4 prediction in the prediction thread from the same individual, then it's not unreasonable to conclude that the comments from the fan from the other club were accurate.

Moronic accusations regarding the lack of a direct attributable quote (which appears to be in vogue on this forum these days) are exactly that... moronic.

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 4:44 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4804
I've now seen the Justin Carney 'touching the ref' incident.

A two match ban for that is absurd.

But it's not a Leeds player therefore no outrage is applicable. For some here, it'll even be deemed an appropriate punishment.

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 4:45 pm
chapylad Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3080
Location: location, location
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Golding
Briscoe
Watkins
Moon
Hall
Sutty
Mags
Singleton
Parcell
Garbutt
Ablett
Jjb
Ward

Burrow
Cuthbertson
Keinhorst
Ormanroyd/Mullally


That would be my choice too.
Still can`t help thinking we are light on the bench though.
But we go with what we have.
Also good to hear 2 or 3 of our loanees are doing well at Bradford.

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 5:02 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9506
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
William Eve wrote:
Agreed.

Other clubs fans do seem to be met with fury and outrage simply for expressing an opinion, or in this instance, disagreeing with one of this forums Top 4 predictors this season.

If alluding to the prospect of the return to a 2015 form guide isn't also alluding to the prospect of a Top 4 finish, then WTF else is it alluding to?.


I alluded to the 2015 style of play, not form guide. Happy to point out your failings again. If I said we'll execute that style as well as we did in 2015 then you'd have a point but I didn't.

Sad little trolls.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 5:29 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9506
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
No Todd Carney in Salford's squad.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
