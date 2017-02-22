WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 1:38 am
KingRoss11
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat May 14, 2016 11:46 pm
Posts: 115
Location: Out and about in Wigan
ThePrinter wrote:
Having sorted both attack and defence from where they were last year at this very early stage of the season was probably a big ask. We're looking good on the defensive front and have clearly spent a lot of time on it, perhaps too much and not enough on attack.

If our attack does start clicking and producing it's going to look like us in 2015, not a structured style akin to Wigan or Saints. That play what you see style we produced in 2015 isn't easy and will take time to get back to, even in 2015 we only saw it in short bursts in games in the early part of the season. Whilst brief, that 10-15 minutes when we came from behind to take the lead vs Leigh looked more like the old version and what we want to do. Just have to produve it for longer in games. We are still getting to know our new hooker, our FB is inexperienced and McGuire is only just back in and will need march fitness so whilst the attack has been disappointing it has only been 2 games and patience may be needed.

Given the circumstances of what happened last year then getting League points early is important so wouldn't be surprised if they're taking a 'safe' approach early doors and trying to grind some wins out.


If you think Leeds even have a chance of the top 4 you need to give your head a wobble lad

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 7:35 am
Ronzy
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 19, 2003 7:34 pm
Posts: 579
[/quote]

If you think Leeds even have a chance of the top 4 you need to give your head a wobble lad[/quote]

Who said anything about top 4? You need to stop wobbling your head lad, you might be able to read better!
Sent back through time to rid the world of bovine related sports teams

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 8:36 am
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9500
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
KingRoss11 wrote:
If you think Leeds even have a chance of the top 4 you need to give your head a wobble lad


As pointed out above, my post doesn't even contain the word/letter "top" & "4".......so thanks for that pointless contribution.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
