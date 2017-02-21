rollin thunder wrote: good thing about that is a solid defense is a good foundation for attack, if we can keep a solid defense and sharpen up our attack then we are moving up. just to cut down and cheap handling eras will help to start with.

Having sorted both attack and defence from where they were last year at this very early stage of the season was probably a big ask. We're looking good on the defensive front and have clearly spent a lot of time on it, perhaps too much and not enough on attack.If our attack does start clicking and producing it's going to look like us in 2015, not a structured style akin to Wigan or Saints. That play what you see style we produced in 2015 isn't easy and will take time to get back to, even in 2015 we only saw it in short bursts in games in the early part of the season. Whilst brief, that 10-15 minutes when we came from behind to take the lead vs Leigh looked more like the old version and what we want to do. Just have to produve it for longer in games. We are still getting to know our new hooker, our FB is inexperienced and McGuire is only just back in and will need march fitness so whilst the attack has been disappointing it has only been 2 games and patience may be needed.Given the circumstances of what happened last year then getting League points early is important so wouldn't be surprised if they're taking a 'safe' approach early doors and trying to grind some wins out.