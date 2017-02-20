William Eve wrote:



There's a lot of pressure on refs not to send players off unless an offence is clear cut and there's no other option, hence why most are placed on report instead. I'd say that depends upon the degree of aggression and intent involved. There needs to be a common sense approach because it got ridiculous last season in the NRL.Sam McKendry ended up with a one game ban for THIS ... and Tyson Frizell one match ban for THIS You might be getting mixed up with the Brent Webb incident just before? Bailey intentionally pushed Silverwood out of the way and admitted the offence and the club also backed the RFL over the three match ban.There's a lot of pressure on refs not to send players off unless an offence is clear cut and there's no other option, hence why most are placed on report instead.

No I'm definitely thinking of the Bailey incident, not saying he didn't push the ref but that's because Silverwood trotted backwards into his way as the ball was being passed along the Warrington line. He got himself in an awful position whilst the ball was in play, very different to these other incidents that are after play has stopped.That we are seeing more and more of these thing being placed on report I'd suggest dealing it with the current way is failing. Should at least start brandishing yellows. I'd rather see us take after RU where refs are rarely given sh*t rather than heading to the football route.That the disciplinary keep finding these incidents worthy of bans but refs are doing nothing on the field is a failing. You can excuse them for placing certain tackles on report because they may not of seen them as clearly as they liked but these incidents are happening to them so no excuse.As for the Hardaker one you brought up earlier, there's definitely no excuse for his none response there. No doubt of whether it was aggressive or not like contact. Should be clear cut, verbally abuse the ref, you're off.