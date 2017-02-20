WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:48 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7455
ThePrinter wrote:
Isn't it 0-1 games. So he could still be available.


Usually it is a fine when you have an EGP, but with the charge a dangerous throw, JJB already serving a fine, suspension and losing his EGP this pre season, is expect the top end of the charge.

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:16 pm
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5682
Frosties. wrote:
Usually it is a fine when you have an EGP, but with the charge a dangerous throw, JJB already serving a fine, suspension and losing his EGP this pre season, is expect the top end of the charge.


He's not being charged for a dangerous throw

http://www.rugby-league.com/the_rfl/disciplinary
Last edited by Clearwing on Tue Feb 21, 2017 9:09 am, edited 1 time in total.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: JJB up before the disciplinary

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:18 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4802
ThePrinter wrote:
Not any that I can remember but that just means that other refs are failing too, we are starting to see more of these ref contact charges coming up. Maybe if they start using their cards instead of bottling it and leaving it to the disciplinary then we'd see less or will we have to wait until you see a Paulo Di Canio moment.

Do you think players should stay on the pitch for contact with the official???

I'd say that depends upon the degree of aggression and intent involved. There needs to be a common sense approach because it got ridiculous last season in the NRL.

Sam McKendry ended up with a one game ban for THIS... and Tyson Frizell one match ban for THIS.

ThePrinter wrote:
If he was unhappy with the contact Bailey made on him then yes he should've carded him. Would I have agreed with it, no but that's because on that occasion the ref was at fault imo for getting himself into a stupid position as the ball was being played...

You might be getting mixed up with the Brent Webb incident just before? Bailey intentionally pushed Silverwood out of the way and admitted the offence and the club also backed the RFL over the three match ban.

There's a lot of pressure on refs not to send players off unless an offence is clear cut and there's no other option, hence why most are placed on report instead.

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:39 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 932
At the time I remember thinking 3 games for Bailey was harsh. Yes he pushed the ref, but Silverwood was in the wrong place, it was goal line defence and I think Bailey felt it stopped him making a tackle which lead to a try. It was imo, Silverwoods fault, and while they need protecting I thought this was as accidental/justifiable as it came.

Seem to remember Bailey then giving Silverwood a load of guff, which I thought was worth a ban but not three matches.

The Frizell one was ridiculous. The Carney one is weird, yes he puts his arm up, but I wouldn't call it agressive. I have no idea what Child was doing or why he was so close, particularly when refs tend to always keep players at arms length, even when talking to captains etc. Again I'd think one game is fair, but going on recent precedent it's likely to be more.

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:55 pm
TwistTheMellonMan
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 9:26 am
Posts: 292
If Carney is out then i guess we'd line up like this..

O'brien
Evalds
Sau
Whelham
Johnson
Lui
Dobson
Kopzcak
Tomkins
Mossop
Griffin
Jones
Flanagan

Brining
Tasi
Krasniqi
Walne/Carney

Re: JJB up before the disciplinary

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 7:40 am
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9496
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
William Eve wrote:
I'd say that depends upon the degree of aggression and intent involved. There needs to be a common sense approach because it got ridiculous last season in the NRL.

Sam McKendry ended up with a one game ban for THIS... and Tyson Frizell one match ban for THIS.

You might be getting mixed up with the Brent Webb incident just before? Bailey intentionally pushed Silverwood out of the way and admitted the offence and the club also backed the RFL over the three match ban.

There's a lot of pressure on refs not to send players off unless an offence is clear cut and there's no other option, hence why most are placed on report instead.


No I'm definitely thinking of the Bailey incident, not saying he didn't push the ref but that's because Silverwood trotted backwards into his way as the ball was being passed along the Warrington line. He got himself in an awful position whilst the ball was in play, very different to these other incidents that are after play has stopped.

That we are seeing more and more of these thing being placed on report I'd suggest dealing it with the current way is failing. Should at least start brandishing yellows. I'd rather see us take after RU where refs are rarely given sh*t rather than heading to the football route.

That the disciplinary keep finding these incidents worthy of bans but refs are doing nothing on the field is a failing. You can excuse them for placing certain tackles on report because they may not of seen them as clearly as they liked but these incidents are happening to them so no excuse.

As for the Hardaker one you brought up earlier, there's definitely no excuse for his none response there. No doubt of whether it was aggressive or not like contact. Should be clear cut, verbally abuse the ref, you're off.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 9:19 am
Seth
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1606
Location: Meltham
Im surprised nobody has said this but on the evidence of Warringtons performance on Saturday and Wigans on Sunday, leeds are way off these 2 and need to show considerable improvements v salford

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 9:30 am
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5682
Seth wrote:
Im surprised nobody has said this but on the evidence of Warringtons performance on Saturday and Wigans on Sunday, leeds are way off these 2 and need to show considerable improvements v salford


My take on it is that we offered a little more attacking threat v Leigh than we did against Saints (first half at any rate) and I'd hope that improvement would continue against Salford. Defence-wise, I thought we were decent in both games. You're right in that we are currently way short of Wigan and Wire although both these targeted their WCCS games in a big way and may experience a flat period just as other teams start to hit their straps. I must be more optimistic (or perhaps more stupid) than most on these boards in that I feel we aren't a million miles away from beginning to hit some form.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 9:53 am
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9496
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Seth wrote:
Im surprised nobody has said this but on the evidence of Warringtons performance on Saturday and Wigans on Sunday, leeds are way off these 2 and need to show considerable improvements v salford


Realistically though those 2 teams won't reach that level of performance too often during the regular season. In 2012 when we played Manly, if we performed like that more often we wouldn't have been lingering around 7th/8th for a while before finally having to come from 5th again. Also last the first half vs NQC was arguably our best 40 of the season given the opposition, if we came up with more of that last year we'd have made the top 8.

Like pointed out above they had months to target that game and let's not forget that Warrington lost the previous week vs Catalans and with Castleford to play this week there's a good chance they could start the season 0 from 2.

Leeds are still the only team to win the WCC at the start of the year and win the GF later in the same year.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, althommo, C O Jones, Clearwing, DGM, dull nickname, gulfcoast_highwayman, Kiyan, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Sal Paradise, Sam Buca II, scarrie, Seth, SydneyRhino, tenerifeRhino, ThePrinter and 194 guests

