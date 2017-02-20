At the time I remember thinking 3 games for Bailey was harsh. Yes he pushed the ref, but Silverwood was in the wrong place, it was goal line defence and I think Bailey felt it stopped him making a tackle which lead to a try. It was imo, Silverwoods fault, and while they need protecting I thought this was as accidental/justifiable as it came.



Seem to remember Bailey then giving Silverwood a load of guff, which I thought was worth a ban but not three matches.



The Frizell one was ridiculous. The Carney one is weird, yes he puts his arm up, but I wouldn't call it agressive. I have no idea what Child was doing or why he was so close, particularly when refs tend to always keep players at arms length, even when talking to captains etc. Again I'd think one game is fair, but going on recent precedent it's likely to be more.