ThePrinter wrote: Not any that I can remember but that just means that other refs are failing too, we are starting to see more of these ref contact charges coming up. Maybe if they start using their cards instead of bottling it and leaving it to the disciplinary then we'd see less or will we have to wait until you see a Paulo Di Canio moment.



Do you think players should stay on the pitch for contact with the official???

ThePrinter wrote: If he was unhappy with the contact Bailey made on him then yes he should've carded him. Would I have agreed with it, no but that's because on that occasion the ref was at fault imo for getting himself into a stupid position as the ball was being played...