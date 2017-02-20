ThePrinter wrote:
Isn't it 0-1 games. So he could still be available.
Usually it is a fine when you have an EGP, but with the charge a dangerous throw, JJB already serving a fine, suspension and losing his EGP this pre season, is expect the top end of the charge.
