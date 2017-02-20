Frosties. wrote: Judging by that that'll be Galloway, Delaney, JJB, Ferres out. Hopefully Moon has recovered from the concussion he got for this week.



Golding; Briscoe Watkins Moon Hall; McGuire Burrow; Singleton Parcell Garbutt; Ablett Keinhorst; Ward. Cuthbertson Sutcliffe Baldwinson Mullally/Ormondroyd/Walters.

For me this is one of the fixtures id hope to see Ormondroyd Mullally & or Baldwinson get at least 20/30 minutes gametime in we know we're gonna get injuries so lets at least prove some lessons have been learnt.