RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

 
Re: RD 2 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 6:48 pm
ThePrinter
Gotcha wrote:
Thought an A was a fine?


Isn't it 0-1 games. So he could still be available.
Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 7:22 pm
William Eve
ThePrinter wrote:
It's not 'good for him'.....it's his job to deal with the players, failing to do so isn't a good thing.

Put the straw away.

It really isn't a mandatory part of the job of any referee to be confrontational.

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 7:27 pm
ThePrinter
William Eve wrote:
Put the straw away.

It really isn't a mandatory part of the job of any referee to be confrontational.


The ref using his yellow and red cards for verbal abuse or physical contact towards him isn't confrontational......it's him doing his job correctly.
Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 7:40 pm
RHINO-MARK
Frosties. wrote:
Judging by that that'll be Galloway, Delaney, JJB, Ferres out. Hopefully Moon has recovered from the concussion he got for this week.

Golding; Briscoe Watkins Moon Hall; McGuire Burrow; Singleton Parcell Garbutt; Ablett Keinhorst; Ward. Cuthbertson Sutcliffe Baldwinson Mullally/Ormondroyd/Walters.

For me this is one of the fixtures id hope to see Ormondroyd Mullally & or Baldwinson get at least 20/30 minutes gametime in we know we're gonna get injuries so lets at least prove some lessons have been learnt.
Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:07 pm
tad rhino
William Eve wrote:
Put the straw away.

It really isn't a mandatory part of the job of any referee to be confrontational.

only person who mentioned confrontation was you my old pal.
