Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 9:15 pm
I think Jools was on the RFL Disciplinary tonight. :P

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 10:15 pm
Tough call. I don't think there was any real intent or malice. As RL fans all we ask is consistency. Somehow I think there are teams that will get away with this sort of thing. Same old, same old.

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:39 am
Zuider wrote:
Tough call. I don't think there was any real intent or malice.


I'd agree although I can't recall any example - punished or otherwise - where I'd have said there was.
Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:29 pm
You mustn't have seen Hocks that he got 7 games for.
