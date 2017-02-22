WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Barrie and Terrys Big Hits

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 3:15 am
BrisbaneRhino






Bill Harrigan commentates on the radio here sometimes, and his insight can be interesting, mainly because he doesn't mind saying when a ref gets it wrong.

Over-analysing things is hugely irritating - especially commentators like Phil Gould who focus on negatives too much. Sometimes you feel as though his job is to make the entire TV audience switch off.

Re: Barrie and Terrys Big Hits

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 9:23 am
bren2k






BrisbaneRhino wrote:
Over-analysing things is hugely irritating - especially commentators like Phil Gould who focus on negatives too much. Sometimes you feel as though his job is to make the entire TV audience switch off.


Couldn't agree more - another example of the tendency to see the NRL as the land of milk and honey; in some NRL match commentaries, a referee decision that the commentators don't agree with, can dominate the whole proceedings - Gould being the worst offender, egged on by Ray Warren.

Re: Barrie and Terrys Big Hits

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 10:45 am
tugglesf78






Noble and Jiffy are the best by a huge margin. Honestly and tactical understanding. Not to mention they have good banter and are funny.

even if JD cannot say "Leuluai" even remotely correct. LOOO-LIE is used in its absence.


Pemps wrote:
I can't confirm Bennett's exact words but I believe they were along the lines of "Strewth Ian, I wouldn't touch him with yours. He's a flammin' Gala".


Wigan Peer wrote:
I keep my bin under 30mph to avoid fines... :CURTAIN:






Re: Barrie and Terrys Big Hits

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 11:23 am
bren2k






tugglesf78 wrote:
Noble and Jiffy are the best by a huge margin.


Davies is the most miserable, downbeat, hyper-critical RL commentator I've ever heard; his nasal whining ruins my enjoyment of any game he's involved with, which are thankfully infrequent, although unfortunately, usually high profile.

Re: Barrie and Terrys Big Hits

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 11:33 am
wrencat1873





bren2k wrote:
Davies is the most miserable, downbeat, hyper-critical RL commentator I've ever heard; his nasal whining ruins my enjoyment of any game he's involved with, which are thankfully infrequent, although unfortunately, usually high profile.


Agreed

There is no denying his ability as a player but, in the commentary box, he's bloody annoying.
Everything is "simple" "bang".
Noble is excellent though.

Re: Barrie and Terrys Big Hits

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 11:39 am
GIANT DAZ






Oh for the days of John Helm and David Watkins!






Re: Barrie and Terrys Big Hits

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 12:19 pm
Bang






Davis is appalling. I think some people think the Beebs coverage is so good cos Sky's is so bad



Re: Barrie and Terrys Big Hits

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 5:26 pm
Biff Tannen






tugglesf78 wrote:
Noble and Jiffy are the best by a huge margin. Honestly and tactical understanding. Not to mention they have good banter and are funny.

even if JD cannot say "Leuluai" even remotely correct. LOOO-LIE is used in its absence.


Davies is really awful, the poster above summed him up well.great RL player no doubt but should stick to talking Union now.Noble has always been decent.


Re: Barrie and Terrys Big Hits

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 5:48 pm
Cokey






I actually liked rod studd's commentary and don't mind Bill Arthur. I know Studd commentates on the darts,but i would have him co commentate with both Eddie and Bill, and get rid of Cummins with his useless imput.







