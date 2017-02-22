BrisbaneRhino wrote: Over-analysing things is hugely irritating - especially commentators like Phil Gould who focus on negatives too much. Sometimes you feel as though his job is to make the entire TV audience switch off.

Couldn't agree more - another example of the tendency to see the NRL as the land of milk and honey; in some NRL match commentaries, a referee decision that the commentators don't agree with, can dominate the whole proceedings - Gould being the worst offender, egged on by Ray Warren.