Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5684
His main purpose seemed to be to dismissing Stevo's greatest excesses of buffoonery with regard to what did and didn't constitute an offence. Now Stevo's retired, so should Cummings.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 7:49 am
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9497
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Cummings was ok to use for 2/3 games just as something different and to hear a refs view on a game. Every week is just tedious and we have incidents were he flip flops from what he said a few weeks earlier with a similar incident.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 9:19 am
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12162
IMO the fans and our commentators generally don't want to learn the nuances of the rules. They would rather be outraged when they perceive a decision to be wrong, so there's little point in having Cummins there. It just places even more focus on the referees rather than the players. In the NRL games I've watched, they don't seem anywhere near as obsessed with the match officials, and I don't believe that is because theirs are any better than ours.
Agreed with regard to Baz and Tez's big hits. It is seriously cringeworthy, especially with Eddie making the same point every game that they only tend to include ones which are foul play. I don't have an answer as to how they should implement an overhaul, but they definitely need to.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:49 am
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12693
Location: Ossett
I'm also sick of hearing Eddie's Partridge-esque banter in reference to the idiotic 'Big Hits' piece; "If it's high or illegal - you'll see it on Barrie and Terry's big hits!" It just appeals to the lowest common denominator and assumes that we all find that stuff amusing and whimsical - which I don't think we do.
I'd also agree that Cummins is about as useful as a chocolate fireguard, particularly now that he isn't needed to juxtapose Stevo's ill-informed rants from his made up rule book. A short piece post-game to look at decisions I could tolerate, but there are far too many voices in the commentary box already - his is one that is superfluous, along with O'Connor.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:53 am
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2115
Location: LEYTH
ThePrinter wrote:
Cummings was ok to use for 2/3 games just as something different and to hear a refs view on a game. Every week is just tedious and we have incidents were he flip flops from what he said a few weeks earlier with a similar incident.
Totally agree. He's just really really irritating.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 12:35 pm
Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2012 10:08 am
Posts: 512
"Setasix" "Setasix"
What a f thicko.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:11 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1704
Biff Tannen wrote:
Me too. I'm already sick of Baz and Tez after week 2, and why oh why do we have to have Cummins? i mean, by all means use him for a 5 minute segment after the game running through contentious issues but we don't need him chiming in all the time in the already too crowded commentary box!
Much as Ray French annoyed me at times i always thought it was a good mix having him and an Aussie like John Monie or steve Simms giving their thoughts. The current SKY set up at the minute is bloody awful.
I don't agree with it either, but it's because the other lot commentating don't know the rules well enough basically.
