Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 6:57 am
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5684
His main purpose seemed to be to dismissing Stevo's greatest excesses of buffoonery with regard to what did and didn't constitute an offence. Now Stevo's retired, so should Cummings.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Barrie and Terrys Big Hits

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 7:49 am
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9497
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Cummings was ok to use for 2/3 games just as something different and to hear a refs view on a game. Every week is just tedious and we have incidents were he flip flops from what he said a few weeks earlier with a similar incident.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Barrie and Terrys Big Hits

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 9:19 am
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12162
IMO the fans and our commentators generally don't want to learn the nuances of the rules. They would rather be outraged when they perceive a decision to be wrong, so there's little point in having Cummins there. It just places even more focus on the referees rather than the players. In the NRL games I've watched, they don't seem anywhere near as obsessed with the match officials, and I don't believe that is because theirs are any better than ours.

Agreed with regard to Baz and Tez's big hits. It is seriously cringeworthy, especially with Eddie making the same point every game that they only tend to include ones which are foul play. I don't have an answer as to how they should implement an overhaul, but they definitely need to.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: Barrie and Terrys Big Hits

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:49 am
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12693
Location: Ossett
I'm also sick of hearing Eddie's Partridge-esque banter in reference to the idiotic 'Big Hits' piece; "If it's high or illegal - you'll see it on Barrie and Terry's big hits!" It just appeals to the lowest common denominator and assumes that we all find that stuff amusing and whimsical - which I don't think we do.

I'd also agree that Cummins is about as useful as a chocolate fireguard, particularly now that he isn't needed to juxtapose Stevo's ill-informed rants from his made up rule book. A short piece post-game to look at decisions I could tolerate, but there are far too many voices in the commentary box already - his is one that is superfluous, along with O'Connor.

Re: Barrie and Terrys Big Hits

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:53 am
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2115
Location: LEYTH
ThePrinter wrote:
Cummings was ok to use for 2/3 games just as something different and to hear a refs view on a game. Every week is just tedious and we have incidents were he flip flops from what he said a few weeks earlier with a similar incident.



Totally agree. He's just really really irritating.
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: Barrie and Terrys Big Hits

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 12:35 pm
Mr Churchill
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2012 10:08 am
Posts: 512
"Setasix" "Setasix"
What a f thicko.
