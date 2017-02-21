IMO the fans and our commentators generally don't want to learn the nuances of the rules. They would rather be outraged when they perceive a decision to be wrong, so there's little point in having Cummins there. It just places even more focus on the referees rather than the players. In the NRL games I've watched, they don't seem anywhere near as obsessed with the match officials, and I don't believe that is because theirs are any better than ours.



Agreed with regard to Baz and Tez's big hits. It is seriously cringeworthy, especially with Eddie making the same point every game that they only tend to include ones which are foul play. I don't have an answer as to how they should implement an overhaul, but they definitely need to.