Ste100Centurions wrote:
Personally I wouldn't mind an Aussie commentator on Sky SL games. If one were interested.
Me too. I'm already sick of Baz and Tez after week 2, and why oh why do we have to have Cummins? i mean, by all means use him for a 5 minute segment after the game running through contentious issues but we don't need him chiming in all the time in the already too crowded commentary box!
Much as Ray French annoyed me at times i always thought it was a good mix having him and an Aussie like John Monie or steve Simms giving their thoughts. The current SKY set up at the minute is bloody awful.