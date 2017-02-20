WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Barrie and Terrys Big Hits

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Barrie and Terrys Big Hits

 
Post a reply

Barrie and Terrys Big Hits

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:58 pm
Halifax1989 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2012 2:31 pm
Posts: 263
Please can we stop it with this. So cringey every time there's a reasonable tackle waiting for the reference and the graphic. It kills me!

Re: Barrie and Terrys Big Hits

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 4:28 pm
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1645
I just want them to stop referring to last years MPG as an example of 2 tries in 2 mins :oops: :SHOOT:

Re: Barrie and Terrys Big Hits

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 6:58 pm
headhunter User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Aug 17, 2003 5:21 pm
Posts: 17013
Location: South Wales
Can we just stop with Barrie and Terry in general?
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.

Re: Barrie and Terrys Big Hits

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 7:35 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9493
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Don't forget Phil Clarke's Top 5 Tries of the Week.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Barrie and Terrys Big Hits

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 7:37 pm
BD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 6962
Location: Castleford
headhunter wrote:
Can we just stop with Barrie and Terry in general?


Hear hear. They sound like two blokes chatting in the pub - unfortunately for Australians watching the WCC this weekend they had to listen to them too, and from checking forums they are embarrassed for us.

Re: Barrie and Terrys Big Hits

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 7:54 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5680
ThePrinter wrote:
Don't forget Phil Clarke's Top 5 Tries of the Week.


Were they all scored by players represented by his brother by any chance?
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Barrie and Terrys Big Hits

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:08 pm
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1333
Personally I wouldn't mind an Aussie commentator on Sky SL games. If one were interested.

Re: Barrie and Terrys Big Hits

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:13 pm
endoman User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Apr 18, 2004 9:01 pm
Posts: 800
Location: By the Cemetry Gates
Whatever happened to Tony Rea? Have gave great insight.
Neil, Reggie, Cowie forever.

Re: Barrie and Terrys Big Hits

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:53 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4852
Location: Hill Valley
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Personally I wouldn't mind an Aussie commentator on Sky SL games. If one were interested.


Me too. I'm already sick of Baz and Tez after week 2, and why oh why do we have to have Cummins? i mean, by all means use him for a 5 minute segment after the game running through contentious issues but we don't need him chiming in all the time in the already too crowded commentary box!

Much as Ray French annoyed me at times i always thought it was a good mix having him and an Aussie like John Monie or steve Simms giving their thoughts. The current SKY set up at the minute is bloody awful.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Barrie and Terrys Big Hits

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 11:23 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2107
Location: LEYTH
Biff Tannen wrote:
Me too. I'm already sick of Baz and Tez after week 2, and why oh why do we have to have Cummins? i mean, by all means use him for a 5 minute segment after the game running through contentious issues but we don't need him chiming in all the time in the already too crowded commentary box!

Much as Ray French annoyed me at times i always thought it was a good mix having him and an Aussie like John Monie or steve Simms giving their thoughts. The current SKY set up at the minute is bloody awful.


Absolutely spot on. :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Budgiezilla, Disney cat, jesus-is-coming, MadDogg, Paddyfc, Salford red all over, SecondRowSaint, SirStan, Superted, TheElectricGlidingWarrior, Wellsy13, wiganermike, Wilde 3 and 174 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,523,4911,77075,7754,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  