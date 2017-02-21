13 used to be a pivotal position , the recent trend has been play an extra prop in the pack.

There was talk ,by GT , of playing Tali playing loose .

I would have thought Charlie Martin may fit the bill !

Corey Hanson could also come in at 11/12 or 13.



Have not a clue about the 7 but Jordie has a season(apart from injuries & suspension) to cement his place ,