I went to Keighley & was not impressed.
1) 6 props in 17 . Thackray Played 13 ok but Zac replaced him Zac is a prop full stop, has done well pre season yesterday seemed lost .
2) We had a centre on trial played in the 2nd row , he started well & then lost the plot .
I understand we had Carr & Tonks out injured yesterday , sounds familiar !
We need a 7 to boss the game . That was the difference yesterday after Keighley matched our pack .
To be fair Keighley worked us out a bit . When our forwards were on top they slowed the game down .
Discipline was a problem again .
I appreciate its early days .
Will have to think again about spending money going to away games .
It can only get better . I hope it does .
COYD
