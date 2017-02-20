I couldn't make it to the Keighley game. Thanks to everyone for the feedback.



It sounds like our limitations in the backs were exposed even though a tight, wet, pitch seemed as though it should play into our strengths in the forwards.



I too was disappointed that the squad wasn't announced on the website on Friday afternoon. It does concern me that the club can't seem to get such basic things right. Announcing the squad is the start of the build up to the match for the fans.



I hope for all our sakes that this is a blip and with Tom Carr, Missing (sic) Tonks, and Corey Hansen to come in (and perhaps Michael Worrincy) we can smarten things up.



With there only being one realistic promotion place available (assuming Toronto are as good as they look on paper) we really need to be able to beat teams like Keighley with a bit in hand as I doubt they're going to be our biggest threat.