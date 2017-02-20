I went to Keighley & was not impressed.



1) 6 props in 17 . Thackray Played 13 ok but Zac replaced him Zac is a prop full stop, has done well pre season yesterday seemed lost .

2) We had a centre on trial played in the 2nd row , he started well & then lost the plot .



I understand we had Carr & Tonks out injured yesterday , sounds familiar !



We need a 7 to boss the game . That was the difference yesterday after Keighley matched our pack .



To be fair Keighley worked us out a bit . When our forwards were on top they slowed the game down .



Discipline was a problem again .





I appreciate its early days .

Will have to think again about spending money going to away games .



It can only get better . I hope it does .



COYD