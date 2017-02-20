Here we go with the updated table after Week 3
tackler tommo 27
Ferocious Aardvark 24
glow 23
Johnbulls 23
BD20 Cougar 22
Fr13day 22
Bulls Boy 2011 21
DrFeelgood 21
Duckman 21
Sir Harold Facey 21
Bull Mania 20
Bendybulls 19
FevGrinder 19
zapperbull 19
GazzaBull 18
Bulls4 17
jackmac452 17
rambull1967 17
Steel City Bull 17
jayb 16
ThePimp007 16
josefw 15
Hooligan27 14
Le Penguin 13
paulwalker71 13
tigertot 13
broadybulls87 12
charlie caroli 12
Fevxr2i 12
Hamster Chops 12
Herr Rigsby 12
Jimmy 4 Bradford 12
Nelson 12
RAB2411 12
roger daly 12
SLPTom 12
BiltonRobin 11
Bullnorthern 11
Bullseye 11
Pumpetypump 11
RickyF1 10
vbfg 10
daveyz999 9
Smack him Jimmy 9
Bent & Bongser 8
childofnorthern 7
Broad Ings Warrior 4
bobsmyuncle 3
bowlingboy 3
MicktheGled 3
A lot were caught out by Sheffield this week - plus a lot of us naysayers went for Swinton
Joint winners this week: Ferocious Aadvark and Glow - all 6 results correct, earning double points - plus correct on the bonus, earning a further five points for a total of 17.
Also congratulations to Tackler Tommo - five results, plus got the Hull KR score right - and nabbed the bonus for a nifty 15 points.
