Here we go with the updated table after Week 3tackler tommo 27Ferocious Aardvark 24glow 23Johnbulls 23BD20 Cougar 22Fr13day 22Bulls Boy 2011 21DrFeelgood 21Duckman 21Sir Harold Facey 21Bull Mania 20Bendybulls 19FevGrinder 19zapperbull 19GazzaBull 18Bulls4 17jackmac452 17rambull1967 17Steel City Bull 17jayb 16ThePimp007 16josefw 15Hooligan27 14Le Penguin 13paulwalker71 13tigertot 13broadybulls87 12charlie caroli 12Fevxr2i 12Hamster Chops 12Herr Rigsby 12Jimmy 4 Bradford 12Nelson 12RAB2411 12roger daly 12SLPTom 12BiltonRobin 11Bullnorthern 11Bullseye 11Pumpetypump 11RickyF1 10vbfg 10daveyz999 9Smack him Jimmy 9Bent & Bongser 8childofnorthern 7Broad Ings Warrior 4bobsmyuncle 3bowlingboy 3MicktheGled 3A lot were caught out by Sheffield this week - plus a lot of us naysayers went for SwintonJoint winners this week: Ferocious Aadvark and Glow - all 6 results correct, earning double points - plus correct on the bonus, earning a further five points for a total of 17.Also congratulations to Tackler Tommo - five results, plus got the Hull KR score right - and nabbed the bonus for a nifty 15 points.