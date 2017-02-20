PopTart wrote:
Looking at the stats
The props were like this in tackles
Walker made 24 missing 1
Fifita made 27 missing 0
Huby made 32 missing 2
England obviouslly low with 3 and no misses
Arona made 47 with 3 misses
Kirmond 49 with 5 misses
Ashurst 26 with 1 miss
Sio 27 with 2 misses
So Walker shows up well enough.
One surprising stast.............Finn made 21 tackles and missed 0
Just looking at stats now - Walker stands up well with the ball as well - Better average metres gained than Huby although Huby does tend to look more for the offload than be a battering ram.
Fifita with most carries, highest average metres gained, 2 offloads and 2 tackle busts + 27 tackles for no misses is the pick of the pack though. Cracking effort that in the conditions and vs a very physical Hull pack.