Re: Huddersfield Game

Mon Feb 20, 2017 4:13 pm
PopTart wrote:
Looking at the stats
The props were like this in tackles
Walker made 24 missing 1
Fifita made 27 missing 0
Huby made 32 missing 2

England obviouslly low with 3 and no misses

Arona made 47 with 3 misses
Kirmond 49 with 5 misses
Ashurst 26 with 1 miss
Sio 27 with 2 misses

So Walker shows up well enough.


One surprising stast.............Finn made 21 tackles and missed 0


Just looking at stats now - Walker stands up well with the ball as well - Better average metres gained than Huby although Huby does tend to look more for the offload than be a battering ram.

Fifita with most carries, highest average metres gained, 2 offloads and 2 tackle busts + 27 tackles for no misses is the pick of the pack though. Cracking effort that in the conditions and vs a very physical Hull pack.
Re: Huddersfield Game

Mon Feb 20, 2017 4:31 pm
Whilst Grix had a good game v Hull, it concerns me that Max Jowitt may miss games. I don't know what he did wrong last season to warrant Grix coming in and potentially taking his berth. I thought he was outstanding last season. Personally, I think we had other priorities, though I concede Grix can be utilised in a number of positions, which is useful for us. I just hope Max doesn't get fed up and hanker for a move

Re: Huddersfield Game

Mon Feb 20, 2017 4:39 pm
charlie63wildcat wrote:
Whilst Grix had a good game v Hull, it concerns me that Max Jowitt may miss games. I don't know what he did wrong last season to warrant Grix coming in and potentially taking his berth. I thought he was outstanding last season. Personally, I think we had other priorities, though I concede Grix can be utilised in a number of positions, which is useful for us. I just hope Max doesn't get fed up and hanker for a move


I dont know that he did anything wrong, other than he played too many games and once we got past the "magic weekend", beating Catalan in such dramatic style, many of the squad, including Max were running on empty.
They squad had bust a gut, surpassed all expectations and made the top 8, which was just unbelievable from where we were the previous season.

I'm certain that Kear & Chester wil have him in mind as we get through some games and it will be great to see the lad back in the squad.
There is no doubt that he is our future FB but, with Grix on the top of his game, I guess that Max will need to be patient.

Re: Huddersfield Game

Mon Feb 20, 2017 5:18 pm
Agreed. He got injured through over work. He needs to be protected from that.
I like him and he should be used to his best, often enough but not too often.
