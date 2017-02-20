charlie63wildcat wrote: Whilst Grix had a good game v Hull, it concerns me that Max Jowitt may miss games. I don't know what he did wrong last season to warrant Grix coming in and potentially taking his berth. I thought he was outstanding last season. Personally, I think we had other priorities, though I concede Grix can be utilised in a number of positions, which is useful for us. I just hope Max doesn't get fed up and hanker for a move

I dont know that he did anything wrong, other than he played too many games and once we got past the "magic weekend", beating Catalan in such dramatic style, many of the squad, including Max were running on empty.They squad had bust a gut, surpassed all expectations and made the top 8, which was just unbelievable from where we were the previous season.I'm certain that Kear & Chester wil have him in mind as we get through some games and it will be great to see the lad back in the squad.There is no doubt that he is our future FB but, with Grix on the top of his game, I guess that Max will need to be patient.