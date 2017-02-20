Looking forward to this one, first chance to see the team in more normal conditions (touch wood)
Not seen anything from Hudds to be unduly worried over, but they looked decent enough vs Salford. Don't think we can afford to give Brough the sort of time given to Sneyd in the last game either.
I'd go:
Grix
Johnstone
Lyne
Tupou
BJB
Miller
Williams
England
Finn
Huby
Kirmond
Ashurst
Arona
Allgood
Fifita
Sio
Wood
Prediction: Hudds 18 - 30 Wakey
