Whilst Mcgilvery is a beast with ball in hand, their right side defence doesn't seem the best.

We need to put plenty of traffic down that side, which will nullify his threat and we might score a couple in the process.



Definitely a winnable game and a couple of Fifita specials will do nicely.



Should be a good turn out from the Trinity faithful and lets hope for our first points of the season.



Hudds 16 Trin 22