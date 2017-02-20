WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Huddersfield Game

Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:23 am
Looking forward to this one, first chance to see the team in more normal conditions (touch wood)

Not seen anything from Hudds to be unduly worried over, but they looked decent enough vs Salford. Don't think we can afford to give Brough the sort of time given to Sneyd in the last game either.

Prediction: Hudds 18 - 30 Wakey
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:29 am
Whilst Mcgilvery is a beast with ball in hand, their right side defence doesn't seem the best.
We need to put plenty of traffic down that side, which will nullify his threat and we might score a couple in the process.

Definitely a winnable game and a couple of Fifita specials will do nicely.

Should be a good turn out from the Trinity faithful and lets hope for our first points of the season.

Hudds 16 Trin 22

Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:32 am
I find the Huddersfield games are usually a marker as to how well our season will end up. We usually have a decent season if we beat them once or twice.
Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:08 am
Max before Grix for me . i think Broughy will murder him

Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:24 am
Max before Grix for me . i think Broughy will murder him


Dunno about that, Grix was MoM vs Hull easily and deserves his spot.
Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:25 am
Prior to the Hull match I'd have fully agreed with selecting Max over Grix, however I thought Grix was one of our best players against Hull and I think he deserves to keep his place! Good performances merit reward after all.

