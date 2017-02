barham red wrote: I watched it on HKRTV last night and it looked a good run out for both teams, that I'm sure both coaches will have got a lot out of. was surprised a bit you never gave any of the older fringe players (the likes of Thompson) a run out. The principle of this game is a very good idea, sort an A-team match without the commitment to it being a formal scheduled competition.

I think Tommo will be playing against Cats Radford going with a big bench as Catalan are a big physical team Probably why Turgut was used sparingly he might of got on the bench if anyone picked and injury up this week outside of our 17/18 we haven't got that many who you could say are real senior players Michael's is the only player who you would consider first team not selected this week Hadley is injured along with Logan and our other half is with you I can not think who else we could of put in to make us a bit more competitive but that said long as the youngsters are getting game time it can only benefit them against good players like the ones you fielded