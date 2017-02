fc-eaststander wrote: listening to both Webbo and Horney tonight its clear both clubs got a lot out of the game great to hear 1400 attendance well done both clubs for getting this on and fans who supported it I hope they can do it again in the future it a great help to the youngsters and to the seasoned pros to keep them match fit

I watched it on HKRTV last night and it looked a good run out for both teams, that I'm sure both coaches will have got a lot out of. was surprised a bit you never gave any of the older fringe players (the likes of Thompson) a run out. The principle of this game is a very good idea, sort an A-team match without the commitment to it being a formal scheduled competition.