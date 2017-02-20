|
Joined: Sun Jul 19, 2015 2:30 pm
Posts: 121
|
Great game by accounts liam Harris had a stormer oakes had a great game and dave Hodgson scored a 100 try near the end well done to all the lads on the 42 -18 win
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:57 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17086
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Think the clubs had different priorities tonight, Hull to use the game for development of the youngsters while Rovers to give some fringe players and some youngsters some gametime.
Shame you couldn't afford to run a reserve team as you could be competitive, maybe you will try and organise more friendlies like these this season.
Last edited by Dave K.
on Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:15 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:07 pm
|
R.B.A
100% League Network
Joined: Tue Apr 06, 2004 9:02 pm
Posts: 3800
|
Really enjoyable match. A lot more experience in the Rovers side which undoubtedly made a difference, especially upfront, but for me the most pleasing aspect was the performance of some of our youngsters. Milton and Oakes were outstanding and several others not far behind.
Big turnout from both sets of fans too.
|
"Dream Big..Work Hard".................. Sarah Storey, Paralympic Legend.
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 7:05 am
|
Joined: Mon Dec 07, 2015 9:14 am
Posts: 54
|
R.B.A wrote:
Really enjoyable match. A lot more experience in the Rovers side which undoubtedly made a difference, especially upfront, but for me the most pleasing aspect was the performance of some of our youngsters. Milton and Oakes were outstanding and several others not far behind.
Big turnout from both sets of fans too.
I Agree, Milton was great, Oakes worked really hard on the out sets and got us some good territory, Mulhearn was a workhorse.
These 3 have got to be knocking on the door to a first team call up soon, in all honesty I don't think Ryan Shaw is quite good enough and Moss is been played out of position so why not give Oakes the nod and see how he gets on? or even Hodgson of Cockayne, after all it is their specialist position.
It would have been good to see the team give the ball a bit of air, it only hit the wingmen once in open play in 80 minutes and we had an experienced winger and a young talented winger that could have caused some real problems for the FC defence. Nice to see an 100 percent record with the boot for Oakes & Harris too. Jubb also deserves a mention, this kid is a real talent.
|
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 9:57 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 139
|
BiltonRobin wrote:
WIth York been part time Jubb and Moran train with Rovers during the week and are available to play tonight.
Personally I won't to see how Harris shows up and maybe just how fit Charlie and Horne are. Both could be in line for first team returns.
To answer my own question, Harris was very good. Ran and kicked like someone 10 years his age.
Also Oakes and Milton caught the eye and look ready to step up to the first team when needed.
Of the older players, Hodgson seems to have turned back the clock and looked like the player we first signed.Horne went well and seems to be a few pounds heavier, Charlie is some way of his best as yet.
All in all we played a very young Hull team so the ability to judge everyone is not fair, but it was a very enjoyable night that I hope the club does again maybe against a stronger opposition.
|
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 11:25 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2005 8:02 pm
Posts: 8960
|
Will Oakes has a ton of potential and the thing that is most impressive about him is he isn't afraid of the rough stuff in clearing his own line. Lancaster for us got all the hype for scoring long range tries but this side of his game has always been lacking hence why he hasn't transitioned to SL IMO. Hopefully you get a lower league team in the cup so he can get a run out against experienced blokes.
|
Hard Work Beats Talent, When Talent Doesn't Work Hard
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 11:28 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17086
Location: Back in Hull.
|
BiltonRobin wrote:
To answer my own question, Harris was very good. Ran and kicked like someone 10 years his age.
Also Oakes and Milton caught the eye and look ready to step up to the first team when needed.
Of the older players, Hodgson seems to have turned back the clock and looked like the player we first signed.Horne went well and seems to be a few pounds heavier, Charlie is some way of his best as yet.
All in all we played a very young Hull team so the ability to judge everyone is not fair, but it was a very enjoyable night that I hope the club does again maybe against a stronger opposition.
Not sure why, but that squad last night was very inexperienced, probably the least experienced side we have ever put out at reserve level, add in Fash, Downs, Lane, Wood, Michaels, Logan (injured), Scott and Lee.
Could also see the likes of Bowden, Hadley or Thompson.
Think a game later in the year(when you also have a few injured) would be a much more competitive game.
|
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 1:27 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2011 7:05 pm
Posts: 33
|
Dave K. wrote:
Think the clubs had different priorities tonight, Hull to use the game for development of the youngsters while Rovers to give some fringe players and some youngsters some gametime.
Shame you couldn't afford to run a reserve team as you could be competitive, maybe you will try and organise more friendlies like these this season.
I think you hit the nail on the head with the different approaches. For me last night showed what we have missed with no A Team fixtures (there is me showing my age) Bringing back players alongside the younger players can only help them develop. I think in a game like last night the score is in many ways irrelevant, the important thing is game time for all involved
|
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 3:54 pm
|
Joined: Wed Aug 28, 2013 7:27 pm
Posts: 306
|
Really enjoyed the game last night, and with an attendance exceeding 1000 it really puts a message out to the RFL. The U23 experiment has clearly died on its booty, and for me regular reserve games might also help get rid of the dual reg shinanigans which tilt games and results in the championship leagues. Ok so last night was a derby game so there would have been extra attending, but when I heard on Sunday that Rochdale home games usually have about 4-500 attending, I'm sure both the hull clubs reserve fixtures would regularly eclipse that figure, as would many other clubs in SL. Getting our lads to regularly play SL reserve sides would only be a benefit to their development
|