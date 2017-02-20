R.B.A wrote: Really enjoyable match. A lot more experience in the Rovers side which undoubtedly made a difference, especially upfront, but for me the most pleasing aspect was the performance of some of our youngsters. Milton and Oakes were outstanding and several others not far behind.

Big turnout from both sets of fans too.

I Agree, Milton was great, Oakes worked really hard on the out sets and got us some good territory, Mulhearn was a workhorse.These 3 have got to be knocking on the door to a first team call up soon, in all honesty I don't think Ryan Shaw is quite good enough and Moss is been played out of position so why not give Oakes the nod and see how he gets on? or even Hodgson of Cockayne, after all it is their specialist position.It would have been good to see the team give the ball a bit of air, it only hit the wingmen once in open play in 80 minutes and we had an experienced winger and a young talented winger that could have caused some real problems for the FC defence. Nice to see an 100 percent record with the boot for Oakes & Harris too. Jubb also deserves a mention, this kid is a real talent.