Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:49 pm
Great game by accounts liam Harris had a stormer oakes had a great game and dave Hodgson scored a 100 try near the end well done to all the lads on the 42 -18 win

Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:57 pm
Think the clubs had different priorities tonight, Hull to use the game for development of the youngsters while Rovers to give some fringe players and some youngsters some gametime.

Shame you couldn't afford to run a reserve team as you could be competitive, maybe you will try and organise more friendlies like these this season.
Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:07 pm
Really enjoyable match. A lot more experience in the Rovers side which undoubtedly made a difference, especially upfront, but for me the most pleasing aspect was the performance of some of our youngsters. Milton and Oakes were outstanding and several others not far behind.
Big turnout from both sets of fans too.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 7:05 am
Really enjoyable match. A lot more experience in the Rovers side which undoubtedly made a difference, especially upfront, but for me the most pleasing aspect was the performance of some of our youngsters. Milton and Oakes were outstanding and several others not far behind.
I Agree, Milton was great, Oakes worked really hard on the out sets and got us some good territory, Mulhearn was a workhorse.

These 3 have got to be knocking on the door to a first team call up soon, in all honesty I don't think Ryan Shaw is quite good enough and Moss is been played out of position so why not give Oakes the nod and see how he gets on? or even Hodgson of Cockayne, after all it is their specialist position.

It would have been good to see the team give the ball a bit of air, it only hit the wingmen once in open play in 80 minutes and we had an experienced winger and a young talented winger that could have caused some real problems for the FC defence. Nice to see an 100 percent record with the boot for Oakes & Harris too. Jubb also deserves a mention, this kid is a real talent.
