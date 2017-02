Going to be a big ask tonight to expect a side that has never played together before to compete with a very settled and established Hull side that has already played about 6 games this season I think.

That said, our lads must know that a big performance tonight may we'll put them in Tim Sheens thoughts for selection on Sunday. George Milton will be one player that I reckon Sheens will be watching closely and if Will Oakes continues his try scoring exploits then it can only be a matter of time before he gets an opportunity.

I'm looking forward to seeing Owen Harrison get a run out. He has been training with the first team and if he turns out as good as his dad and uncle then we will have a player on our hands.