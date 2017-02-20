charlie caroli wrote:

Peter I agree it's very poor, but I'm not really concerned how much Beswick and Kay have received from the Club, that's their business they are ex Leigh players as is Brierley and again he doesn't bother me , though I do think he is a good player, he is an ex player who for what it's worth I can't see him returning to play for Leigh.Charlie knows that .What does concern me is hopefully we can get a win on Friday, difficult but not impossible.Cmon you Leythers.