Re: Andy good news anywhere?

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 11:07 pm
Peter Kay
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 600
charlie caroli wrote:
Peter I agree it's very poor, but I'm not really concerned how much Beswick and Kay have received from the Club, that's their business they are ex Leigh players as is Brierley and again he doesn't bother me , though I do think he is a good player, he is an ex player who for what it's worth I can't see him returning to play for Leigh.Charlie knows that . :thumb: What does concern me is hopefully we can get a win on Friday, difficult but not impossible.Cmon you Leythers.



Top man Charles. Roll on Friday
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


http://www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]

Re: Any good news anywhere?

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:07 am
glow
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7282
glow wrote:
Here's some good news for you ........

We will register our First win on Friday. 8)

#BeLeighve


DemonUK wrote:
Sorted... cheers Glow:)


IS EVERYBODY HAPPY???? 8)
get leigh outta wigan

Re: Andy good news anywhere?

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:55 am
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11137
Location: blackpool tower circus
Peter Kay wrote:
Top man Charles. Roll on Friday

Charlie knew, Peter. :thumb:

Re: Any good news anywhere?

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:00 pm
never a dull moment
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 25, 2008 10:00 am
Posts: 245
Location: always a leyther
:D
glow wrote:
IS EVERYBODY HAPPY???? 8)



YOU BET YOUR LIFE WE ARE

Nearly as corny as Proclaimers. BOBBY DAVRO!!
from Whitehaven to Elland Rd could only be Leigh RLFC

Re: Any good news anywhere?

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:30 pm
Zulu01
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 124
Location: 24,894 miles from Wigan if you go t'other way around the Earth
glow wrote:
IS EVERYBODY HAPPY???? 8)

Oh yes (said like the Churchill dog)
'aequo pede propera'
