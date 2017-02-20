Just what we needed yesterday after last week at Batley. We looked enthusiastic and backing the player up and we looked a lot faster. Yes a lot was down to our on loan player Adam O'Brien who took the MOM award but what another great game from James Saltonstall who took the Mom award and the 3 points in the Shay Lounge along with the Hitman award. Adam was 2nd with 2 points and 3rd and 1 point Ben Johnston who helped to create more space. It will be a hard game next week at Rochdale who have started well after their promotion but we need to build on Sunday's game.Club 1873 renewals are going well with plenty of time still to renew or make a member for just £10 with 9 prizes of £25 and £20 vouchers for the Club shop and a 10th prize of a 2018 season ticket.The half time draw winning number was 1629 for £176Next Sunday the Supporters coach leaves the Shay at 1.00pm for the 3.00 Ko at Rochdale. Cost is £8 for adults with up to 2 junior free places per full paying adult.Places are limited so phone me on 07714488080.After that we have 2 home games against the other promoted team Toulouse followed by London before we enter the Challenge Cup at Round 4.Neil