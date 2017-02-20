The views a little mixed at the moment a mixture of positive and some not so positive.



Firstly neither Lawrence or Rapira is a loose forward Hinchcliffe is and we make far more breaks when Hinchcliffe is at loose forward it has to happen.



O'Brien needs to be thrown in and sink or swim the benefits of Hinchcliffe at 13 outweigh this.



Lawrence and Ferguson are almost the same player to me you can only have one or the other on the field at the same time.



Whilst the prop pairing of Ikihihifo and Ta'ai has been the seasons biggest positive it has robbed the back row of any explosive quantity with respect a back row of Ferguson, Lawrence and Rapira is unlikely to break anybody's defence too often.



Tom Symonds is a massive miss for me he balances the pack.



Wakeman is a work in progress needs at least a month before he will be effective.



First pot at Stone is it a plan to play Brierley differently as his backing up has disappeared WRONG !!



14-16 penalty 35 yards out tight game for chuffs sake kick it stop chasing the game !! Instead we throw an interception and concede up the other end brainless !!



Josh Jones try .... just don't go there !!



All that said 4 tries apiece and a few Child issues apart we should really have been good enough to win.... points make prizes we didn't take ours hopefully lessons learnt for Friday night we can't afford another blip, if we are beaten by a better side fair enough but my over riding feeling is we let one get away on Friday lets learn that lesson.



Stones assessment Salford were better not sure a clinical side would have been at least 6pts up before they scored we had that much opportunity.