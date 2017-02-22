WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 2

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 2

 
Post a reply

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 2

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 2:45 pm
WF Rhino Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jan 14, 2016 11:02 am
Posts: 195
HFC 14
WAK 8
LEE 8
STH 16
CAS 7
WIG 22

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 2

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 3:27 pm
rhinos_bish Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Aug 16, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 4
HFC 7
WAK 6
LEE 6
STH 8
CAS 4
WIG 20

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 2

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 4:10 pm
steamy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2012 9:36 am
Posts: 162
HFC. 10
HUD. 12
LEE. 12
STH. 14
CAS. 6
WIG. 16

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 2

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 6:31 pm
taxi4stevesmith Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2016 8:16 pm
Posts: 146
HFC 12
LEE 14
WIG 8
HUD 2
STH 10
CAS 4

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 2

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 6:38 pm
Sarahgrhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 1:58 pm
Posts: 5007
Location: walking in a rhino wonderland
HFC 10
HUD 4
LEE 8
STH 10
CAS 14
WIG 20

cheers
That's why we are champions again!

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 2

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 7:23 pm
Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5251
HFC by 10
HUD by 8
LEE by 8
STH by 10
CAS by 8
WIG by 10
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 2

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 11:12 pm
Highbury Rhino Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 12, 2003 9:27 pm
Posts: 1550
Location: London
HFC 8
HUD 16
LEE 7
STH 12
WAR 18
WIG 24
Born a Loiner die a Rhino (but not too soon I hope)

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 2

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:59 am
John boy 13 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2012 8:41 pm
Posts: 153
HFC 12
HUD 4
LEE 10
STH12
WAR 6
WIG 8
The back to back champion of the shark-0- meter prediction league
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Barrett was robbed, Biff Tannen, Clearwing, Giantscorpio, Gotcha, loiner81, rollin thunder, Sal Paradise, Seth, WF Rhino and 187 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,524,7031,77075,7794,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANS
TV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  