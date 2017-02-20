This week's results
Week 1a
Huddersfield 20 Salford 30 - Salford by 10
Leigh 14 Leeds 17 - Leeds by 3
This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.
2 Highbury Rhino, Rotherhamrhino (Predictors of the week)
1 Biff Tannen, BRK, Carisma HFC, Cuppabrew, Dave1612, Ducknumber1, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Frosties., Him, Jamie101, John Boy 13, Loiner81, Old Feller, Phil Clarke, Priestley, Rhino-Mark, Rhino46, Rhinos_bish, Rhinos69, Rodhutch, Sarahgrhino, Southstander.com, Steamy, Steve Slippery Morris, Tad Rhino, Taxi4stevesmith, The Biffs Back, ThePrinter, Tigertot,
Tvoc, WF Rhino, William Eve, Xykojen
0 Deanos Rhinos,FGB
Overall table
10 Priestley, Rodhutch
8 Ducknumber1, Loiner81
7 Broad Ings Warrior, Dave1612, Jamie101,John Boy 13, Rhino-Mark, Rotherhamrhino, Steamy, Steve Slippery Morris, Tad Rhino, Taxi4stevesmith, William Eve, Xykojen,
6 FGB, FoxyRhino, Highbury Rhino, Phil Clarke, Sarahgrhino, Southstander.com, ThePrinter, Tigertot
5 Biff Tannen, BRK, Cuppabrew, Finglas, Frosties, Him, Old Feller, The Biffs Back, WF Rhino
4 Carisma HFC, Rhino46, Rhinos69, Tvoc
2 Deanos Rhinos
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Hull FC (HFC) v Catalans (CAT)
Huddersfield (HUD) v Wakefield (WAK)
Leeds (LEE) v Salford (SAL)
Leigh (LEI) v St Helens (STH)
Warrington (WAR) v Castleford (CAS)
Wigan (WIG) v Widnes (WID)
Good luck
