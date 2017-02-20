This week's results



Week 1a

Huddersfield 20 Salford 30 - Salford by 10

Leigh 14 Leeds 17 - Leeds by 3





This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.



2 Highbury Rhino, Rotherhamrhino (Predictors of the week)

1 Biff Tannen, BRK, Carisma HFC, Cuppabrew, Dave1612, Ducknumber1, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Frosties., Him, Jamie101, John Boy 13, Loiner81, Old Feller, Phil Clarke, Priestley, Rhino-Mark, Rhino46, Rhinos_bish, Rhinos69, Rodhutch, Sarahgrhino, Southstander.com, Steamy, Steve Slippery Morris, Tad Rhino, Taxi4stevesmith, The Biffs Back, ThePrinter, Tigertot,

Tvoc, WF Rhino, William Eve, Xykojen

0 Deanos Rhinos,FGB





Overall table

10 Priestley, Rodhutch

8 Ducknumber1, Loiner81

7 Broad Ings Warrior, Dave1612, Jamie101,John Boy 13, Rhino-Mark, Rotherhamrhino, Steamy, Steve Slippery Morris, Tad Rhino, Taxi4stevesmith, William Eve, Xykojen,

6 FGB, FoxyRhino, Highbury Rhino, Phil Clarke, Sarahgrhino, Southstander.com, ThePrinter, Tigertot

5 Biff Tannen, BRK, Cuppabrew, Finglas, Frosties, Him, Old Feller, The Biffs Back, WF Rhino

4 Carisma HFC, Rhino46, Rhinos69, Tvoc

2 Deanos Rhinos



If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).



Hull FC (HFC) v Catalans (CAT)

Huddersfield (HUD) v Wakefield (WAK)

Leeds (LEE) v Salford (SAL)

Leigh (LEI) v St Helens (STH)

Warrington (WAR) v Castleford (CAS)

Wigan (WIG) v Widnes (WID)



Good luck